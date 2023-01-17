Drake’s living his best life in the latest music video off of his and 21 Savage’s joint project, Her Loss.

At the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the Toronto-bred rapper unveiled his brand new music video for “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin’.” Directed by Tristan C-M, Drizzy offers fans a glimpse into his luxurious life, stamped with visuals of mansions and exotic sports cars, as well as his recent visit to St. Barths.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drizzy’s new video also boasts a plethora of cameos from artists like Central Cee, Lil Baby and French Montana. Mike Tyson also makes a brief appearance in the video.

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss arrived in November following the announcement in the “Jimmy Cooks” video. The project was initially due out on Oct. 28th but after OVO 40 caught COVID-19, they pushed the album back by a week.

Last week, Drake joined Popcaan in the release of “We Caa Done.” Popcaan’s new single is expected to appear on his forthcoming album, Great Is He, which will drop via OVO Sound.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Drake attends Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

This weekend, Drake will perform in Harlem for a pair of shows at the legendary Apollo Theater. On Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, Drake will grace the stage for his first shows of 2023. It wouldn’t be surprising if he brought out some special guests.

Check out the new music video for Drake’s “Jumobtron Shit Poppin” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.