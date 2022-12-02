Just a week out from what would’ve been a legendary performance at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, and the OVO team confirmed that they’ve pushed back Drake’s performance at the legendary venue.

According to Complex, Drake pushed the dates of his performance at Apollo Theater back to January. This is the second time OVO and SiriusXM postponed the concert since it’s original date in November. The forthcoming performance will no longer take place on December 8th and 9th. Instead, he will be gracing the stage on January 21st and 22nd, 2023.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The latest postponement comes as a result of “production delays” that are out of their control. They said that there were “many difficult meetings and conversations” surrounding the decision. However,they felt it was best to take their time to provide an unforgettable experience for their fans.

“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production,” reads a statement from Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42. “We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control.”

The statement continues, “The Apollo has been so incredibly gracious throughout this process and we look forward to bringing a legendary show to this legendary stage.”

Drake announced the Apollo Theater show as a one-night-only affair in November. However, the date clashed with Takeoff’s funeral. They later pushed it back by a month and added a second date.

Though fans will be able to catch Drake in NYC in January, many hope a tour will be announced soon. Since September 2021, Drake’s unloaded a trilogy of projects which concluded with November’s Her Loss alongside 21 Savage. Drizzy later revealed that he was going to hit the road with Savage in support of the album.

