Drake has announced that he will be performing at the storied Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City next month. Fans have the opportunity to win tickets to the event through SiriusXM.

To enter the raffle, fans can scan the QR code on SiriusXM’s website, here, and then listen to Sound 42 (Ch. 42) on the SXM App between now and 11:00 PM, ET on October 26, 2022. No purchase is necessary to enter.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Drake announced the concert on Instagram, Tuesday. The post was commented on with excitement by French Montana, Ty Dolla Sign, Roy Woods, and more.

Sound 42 plays host to OVO Sound Radio, the station’s flagship show co-founded by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah “40” Shebib in 2015.

The Apollo Theater performance comes four months after the release of Drake’s latest project, Honestly, Nevermind. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 204,000 album-equivalent units, despite a more polarizing response than the majority of Drake’s other works.

Following his recent feature on DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive” alongside Lil Baby, Drake surpassed The Beatles to become the artist with the most top five hits in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Drake’s concert at the Apollo is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022. Check out his announcement on Instagram below.