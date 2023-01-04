OVO is jumpstarting 2023 with some breezy vibes as Popcaan plots the release of his next single.

This morning, Popcaan announced that he would be coming through on Friday with a brand-new single alongside Drake. The two will be teaming up on “We Caa Done,” due out on Jan. 6th.

It seems like both Drake and Popcaan will be setting the tone with the forthcoming effort for 2023. While Drake came through with two projects in 2022, Popcaan hasn’t dropped a solo effort since 2020’s Fixtape. The two collaborated on the singles, “ALL I NEED” and “TWIST & TURN” alongside PartyNextDoor off of the project. Prior to announcing the single, he teased a project titled, Great Is He.

Drake signed Popcaan to OVO Sound officially in 2016. Three years later, he released his debut project on the label, Vanquish. Hopefully, the release of “We Caa Done” will lead to a brand new project from the dancehall star.

The Canadian rapper’s on pace to have another major year on his hands. After releasing three projects in the span of 14 months, Drake will be hitting the stage at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theatre later this month for back-to-back shows. The concerts were initially postponed in the wake of Takeoff’s passing before they were, once again, pushed back to 2023. The rapper will perform an intimate set at the Apollo on January 21st and 22nd, 2023.

“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production,” read a statement from Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42. “We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control.”

Check out the trailer for Popcaan’s upcoming single with Drake below.