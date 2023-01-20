Popcaan slid through with the second single off of his upcoming body of work, Great Is He.

The dancehall star shared his new single, “Great Is He,” the title track off of his upcoming album, on Friday morning. Popcaan blessed fans with a slow-burning record with uplifting and motivational undertones. In a sense, it’s reminiscent of “Hold On” off of 2014’s Where We Come From.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: (Editorial Use Only) Popcaan performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

The latest single from Popcaan comes shortly after releasing “We Caa Done” ft. Drake. The two artists reconnected for a strong lead single that’s bound to have the summer on lock.

This morning, the dancehall star finally revealed the release date for the project. Popcaan’s new album will drop next Friday, Jan. 27th. Great Is He marks Popcaan’s first official project since 2020’s Fixtape, his third release under OVO Sound.

The Drake-led label is particularly busy today. Along with the release of Popcaan’s new single, OVO announced the signing of Naomi Sharon — the first woman ever signed to the label. The Dutch/Caribbean debuted two new singles this morning, “Another Life” and “Celestial,” via OVO Sound.

“I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met. My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND,” Drake wrote on Instagram this morning.

Check out the latest release from Popcaan below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Dem wah kill you slowly

One time fi your real dawg

One time fi your OG

Still ah motivate all who used to doubt we