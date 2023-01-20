Drake welcomed OVO Sound’s latest signee to the roster this morning, Dutch/Caribbean singer Naomi Sharon.

Sharon made her debut on OVO Sound this morning with the release of two new singles, “Celestial” and “Another Life.” Both songs boast contributions from Noah “40” Shebib. He co-produced the latter alongside Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, and Rampa, and produced “Celestial.” Sharon is now the first woman signed to the Drake-backed label.

Drizzy hit Instagram to celebrate the release. The rapper confirmed Naomi Sharon as the latest to join the OVO roster.

“@naomisharon I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met,” he wrote. “My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND.”

Sharon later responded on her Instagram Story, writing, “Words cannot express how happy I am I can finally share this news with the world. And I cannot thank you enough for this insane opportunity.”

OVO 40 similarly expressed his excitement for Sharon’s debut.

“@naomisharon I’m honoured to be a part of this journey. Im so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to hear the rest of what you’ve been working on. New music out NOW! @ovosound,” he wrote.

Sharon’s new singles mark her first release since 2021. She previously gained steam with singles like “Hills,” “Daughter Of The Sun,” and “1991.” No word on when her debut project on the label will drop but hopefully, it’s sometime this year.