The roster of artists over at OVO Sound has always been impressive, with names like PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, and Smiley leading the pack. Previously, the label boasted only male talent, but earlier this weekend, Drake announced the exciting news of his first female signee – Naomi Sharon.

To celebrate her new partnership with his renowned brand, the Canadian rapper gave the R&B starlet a shoutout on Instagram. “I been waiting for this day for too long now,” he began.

“Where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met. My dear friend just dropped her single ‘Another Life’ on OVO SOUND.”

Along with the aforementioned track, Sharon has also shared “Celestial” and its accompanying lyric video. On social media, she’s teased that an official visual will be arriving in the near future.

Both songs feature production by Noah “40” Shebib. The former found him working alongside Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, and Rampa while the latter was a solo effort on his part.

Earning a co-sign from Drake is no small feat, and Sharon’s talent obviously speaks for itself. The last prominent female star to get a shoutout from the father of one, Ice Spice, has only continued to rise in popularity since linking up with the rapper.

On Sunday (January 22), the black-haired beauty wrote a message on Instagram thanking listeners for their “sweet messages and positive reactions.”

“The two songs mean a lot to me, and I cannot wait to share more,” she added. “Only way is up.”

Stream Naomi Sharon’s “Another Life” and “Celestial” singles on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us which of the two is your favourite in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

My heart is aching

I promisеd myself I wouldn’t break it

This time you can’t play around

Don’t lеt me find it all out, again

[Via]