He has been hinting that there is still plenty of time in 2022 to usher in another takeover, and Drake attempted to break the internet this evening (July 13) with a major announcement. We're fast approaching OVO Fest's 10-year anniversary, so it seems only fitting that Champagne Papi blesses his dedicated fanbase with a three-day concert series that will feature just a few of his chart-topping friends that he's collaborated with throughout the entirety of his career.

On Instagram, Drake shared that October World Weekend will take place later this month from July 28 to August 1. The lineup is one that you don't want to miss.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj will all grace the OWW stages, and Drake promises a Young Money reunion performance as well. This is being marketed as the "Road to OVO Fest Tour," and in the caption to his announcement, the Rap mogul updated his followers on his plans.

"OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND [world emoji]," he wrote. "I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come [tornado emoji] Tickets on sale Friday on @ticketmaster."

Undoubtedly, tickets are expected to sell out within minutes, so make sure to keep clicking refresh when the time comes to snag a few of your own. We'll keep you updated as more information is shared, but for now, check out Drake's announcement below and let us know if you plan on attending.