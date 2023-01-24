Ahead of his performances at the Apollo Theater, last weekend, Drake spoke with GQ about reinventing radio with Sound 42. SiriusXM, which presented the New York City concerts, also broadcasts the station.

“It’s something that Scott [Greenstein] from SiriusXM was extremely passionate about from the inception of our partnership,” Drake told the outlet. “He’s been so supportive with us as far as Sound 42 goes. And Sirius offers us the opportunity to be heard far and wide, right? Sirius is just the closest thing we have to those days of glory radio moments and I still get a massive amount of joy premiering music when I know that everyone is listening at the same time.”

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Further discussing the endeavor, Drake constantly praises his OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib. El-Khatib hosts OVO Sound Radio, which began with Apple Music back in 2015.

“Me and Oliver–and everyone else that has a show on the station–we’re just so passionate about music that to have that platform for us to play what we love or–what we make or just things that we’d like people to know about–it’s been such a great experience for us,” Drake said. “And I think it came in two parts: a station that obviously if you have satellite radio you can experience but even initially in the partnership we talked about making it more tangible at some point and I think that’s what Apollo was. Gathering what felt like, almost like a friends and family rehearsal for an arena tour. You know we used to do those back in the day.”

In addition to OVO Sound Radio, Drake also hosts his own show on the station, Table For One. He recently interviewed his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage, on the program.

Check out highlights from Drake’s shows at the Apollo below.