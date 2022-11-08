Drake and 21 Savage are continuing their parody performances in promotion of their joint album Her Loss. On Monday, the 6 God and the Slaughter Gang star performed their fan favorite single “Privilege Rappers” in a spoof episode of A COLORS Show. Drake shared the video of himself and 21 in the show’s signature gold-wrapped room with a single microphone hanging in the middle to his Instagram page. “Privileged Rappers on @colorsxstudios @21savage,” he captioned the clip.

The performance follows the dynamic duo’s faux Saturday Night Live performance of “On BS”, in which they were introduced to the SNL -like stage by Michael B. Jordan. Fans believed that the Black Panther star threw a bit of shade at his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey during the introduction by calling Her Loss “one of the most relatable albums of all time.”

21 Savage and Drake attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

The “Slide For You” rappers also made headline following their parody interview with Howard Stern, where Drake revealed that his favorite porn category is “Top.”’ The Sirius XM host recently shared his thoughts on the interview, recapping on his show, “He did this kinda interesting thing: instead of doing a press tour, he made up a fake press tour and released it. … And then he even put out a clip of me interviewing him. The 68-year old host added, He edited himself in to look like he’s in our studio, and he’s answering questions from me using clips from a different interview. … Drake did such a good job that the news outlets are reporting on it as if it’s real.”

Aside from the praise, Drizzy has also received lots of backlash for some of his more controversial bars from the joint album — specieially a line on “Circo Loco” which fans believed was about Megan Thee Stallion. He was also called out for taking shots at DRAM, Kanye West, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and more. Check out Drake and 21’s latest performance. Share your thoughts below.