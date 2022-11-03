Drake and 21 Savage are in full promo mode for their upcoming joint album Her Loss. On Wednesday, the 6 God and the ATL rapper shares a series of fake performances and interviews, getting fans prepared for their highly anticipated collaborative effort.

During the faux sit-down with radio personality Howard Stern, Drizzy opened up about his favorite porn category and whether or not he sees himself settling down. When asked about his porn preference, Drake revealed, “Top. Highest tier of top givers. That’s really what I’m consistently on a daily basis tuned into. Those are the real superstars of the world to me.”

21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As for his ideas on love, the Certified Lover Boy added, “Right now I feel like I get into this habit of dating four or five women to make one woman. I like two things from this girl and then I like what this girl does for a living.”

When it comes to marriage, Drake isn’t completely opposed to the idea. He told Stern, “I think that, eventually, once all this is said and done for us and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late. Hopefully, I find somebody.”

The 36-year old star shared the fake interview with his Instagram followers, with the caption, “Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow. Thanks for having us.” This isn’t the first mock interview that Drake and 21 have done in promotion for their upcoming album. The “Jimmy Crooks” rappers also posted a clip from their non-existent NPR Tiny Desk performance. “Thank you to @nprmusic @tinydesk for having the gang @21savage let’s go crazy,” Drizzy posted.

Fortunately, the popular music series has a sense of humor. The official Tiny Desk Twitter page responded to the fake interview, tweeting, “Let’s do it forreal tho.” Stream Her Loss, available November 4.

Check out more fake Drake and 21 Savage interviews below.