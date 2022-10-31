Drake and 21 Savage fans didn’t hold back on expressing their disappointment last Friday (October 28) when the long-time collaborators shared the news that their surprise collaborative project, Her Loss, has been delayed for one more week due to an unexpected bout of COVID-19 for their producer, 40.

While they’ve since confirmed that we’ll be hearing the highly anticipated album this coming Friday (November 4), in the meantime, Drizzy has shared the exciting news that he and the Saint Laurent Don will be the ones to grace the cover of the latest issue of Vogue, landing on newsstands today (October 31).

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” the father of one shared via his Instagram feed on Sunday (October 30), providing his 123M followers with a sneak peak of the shoot, which finds the “Jimmy Cooks” artists wearing all black ensembles, 21 covering his face with his hand while Drake looks on from behind.

“Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment,” the Canadian continued, before reminding readers that the duo’s joint record will be dropping in just a few days.

The accompanying cover story has yet to be released, but when it is, you can rest assured it will be loaded with all kinds of juicy information about the prolific rhymers and their work – both past, present, and future.

Aside from landing on the cover of Vogue, both Drake and 21 Savage have been busy celebrating their birthdays over the past week or so, with the latter turning 36 on October 24th, while the former turned 30 on October 22nd and celebrated with a Freaknik-themed party for the second year in a row.

Champagne Papi was also spotted down in New Orleans this past weekend, where he surprised patrons at Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Festival, not hesitating to call out the Young Money boss for failing to uphold their old tradition of bringing the Degrassi alum out onstage to sing “Mrs. Officer.”

