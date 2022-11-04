Drake is feeling particularly bold on Her Loss. As fans have unpacked a slew of records off of Her Loss that contained shots at everyone from Serena Williams’ husband to Kanye West, the rapper subtly threw shade at D.R.A.M. over their previous feud. On “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake reminisces over his short-lived feud with the artist who now goes by Shelley.

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 28: Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

“Tried to bring the drama to me, he ain’t know how we cha-cha slide,” Drake raps on the record.

Many seemed to skip past the bar but D.R.A.M didn’t. The “All Pride Aside” artist hopped on social media to air out Drake for even mentioning the tension between them following the release of “Hotline Bling.”

For those that forgot, Drake’s hit record became the center of controversy after D.R.A.M accused him of biting his song “Cha-Cha” for “Hotline Bling.” “Woke up to some fuck shit,” DRAM tweeted, along with a video of him directly addressing Drake’s lyrics on “BackOutsideBoyz.”

“Somebody tell Drake to shut the fuck up about that shit, man. Fuckin’ five years ago. This n***a never even fuckin’ touched me, n***a. I pressed his ass,” he said. “His fuckin’ bodyguards god damn — I ain’t gon’ hold you. His bodyguards went to town on the kid. But his bodyguards did, not his bitch ass! He ain’t touch me. He’s a bitch. You know that. Why I gotta god damn get into all of that? When I see him, I see him. What’s good with the one-on-one though, my baby? Wassup, my n***a? But he don’t wanna do that.”

Woke up to some fuck shit smh pic.twitter.com/TGar1PbBDz — DRAM back (@shelleysaid) November 4, 2022

It seems as if Drake is making a concerted effort to piss off as many people as possible with his album. In addition to D.R.A.M, Drake also took a slight shot at Megan Thee Stallion as he referenced her case against Tory Lanez. Meg railed against Drake, claiming that any male rapper mentioning her name is chasing clout.

Her Loss boasts 16 songs in total with a single guest feature from Travis Scott. Check the production credits here.