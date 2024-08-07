Drake Reveals Inspiration Behind “Hotline Bling” But Fans Had Someone Else In Mind

DRAM felt the same way the fans do now back in 2015.

Over the last 12 hours or so, Drake has stirred up a lot of conversation. Late last night, the Canadian rapper put "100gigs for your headtop", a massive folder of old files, as well as three new tracks. "It's Up", "Blue Green Red", and "Houskeeping Knows" are the titles, and they include features from 21 Savage, Young Thug, and even Latto. As far as the past folders go, they include alternate covers for past projects, studio clips, and more. Overall, the internet has been mixed on this as you would come to expect with Drake at this point. Currently, one of the "archaic" documents that is causing some debate is a video of The Boy explaining how "Hotline Bling" came to be.

"We used to be in bed together — we just finished f***ing and her phone would be blowing up," Drake began. "So, I saved her name in my phone as 'Hotline Bling.' That's always been her name on my phone". He also joked that it was such a good name that he felt it could have been his new stage moniker. "And I was looking at it today, I was like, 'Hotline Bling' is a sick name. That should be an artist name". Additionally, he even talked to the still unknown fling about her nickname being used as the title for now one of his biggest songs. "Yo your name, your nickname is such a good title for something.' And then I just told her today, I was like, you know I did a song called 'Hotline Bling,' thats crazy".

Read More: Kanye West Is Allegedly Addicted To Nitrous Gas

Fans Want Drake To Give DRAM His Due For "Hotline Bling"

However, some people are thinking that someone else should be credited for the song. Back in 2015, DRAM put out "Cha Cha", a track that was released a few months prior to "Hotline Bling". The track would go on to be his breakout record and he felt there was some obvious similarities; so much so, that he felt Drake "jacked" it. DRAM made his feelings known that same year in an interview with Billboard. He moved on, but some fans still aren't letting Drizzy off the hook. "DRAM was the “inspiration”, one user on X writes. "Drake stay lying", another adds. Others were defending Drake, saying that the songs didn't sound remotely close.

What are your thoughts on Drake's inspiration for "Hotline Bling"? Do you think DRAM needs credit for this song's creation, why or why not? Where do you rank this song in terms of Drizzy's biggest hits? How do you feel about him releasing all of these files the night prior? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and DRAM. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.