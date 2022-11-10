Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.

Many followers defended Boosie’s cost efficient travel choice. “Damn bro. Niggas can’t save a buck or two on domestic flights now,” one fan tweeted. “This why my people in last place. This is considered news,” another fan joked. Along with supporters came several critics of the “Zoom” rapper’s alleged choice in travel.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“I’m sorry but boosie seems like the type of person to 100% fly spirit by choice,” a Twitter user shared. Boosie eventually caught wind of the viral speculation and took to social media to defend himself. “I AINT NEVER RODE SPIRIT N MY LIFE LOL,” he tweeted. “YALL GOT ME BENT.”

The hilarious exchange comes on the heels of the 39-year old star claiming that his upcoming collaborative album with T.I. is “harder” than Drake and 21 Savage’s joint project, Her Loss. “I listened to Drake and 21 album,” Boosie shared during a conversation with Fat Joe. “But I don’t think it go harder than our album… This sh*t is different. Wait ’til you hear it.”

T.I. wasted no time doubling down on Boosie’s centiment. He commented on a clip of the conversations, stating, “He said WTF he said!!” Boosie also spoke about the current state of Hip Hop after the tragic loss of Migos rapper Takeoff. He shared in a video, “R.I.P. Takeoff, bruh. Shaking my head, man. Humble n*gga. Sending some prayers and love for y’all n*ggas. All Takeoff family, Quavo, Offset, all y’all.”

He continued, “This Rap sh*t wack, bruh. We targets now. We used to be heroes. This Rap sh*t wack as f*ck. This Rap sh*t wack, bruh. Everybody want us out of here. R.I.P. Takeoff.” Share your thoughts in the comment section below.