As Houston investigators have pleaded with the public to step up and help find Takeoff’s killer, the industry has had a passionate reaction to his loss. The Migos rapper was just 28 years old with a successful career as one of the world’s leading artists when he was gunned down in Tuesday’s (November 1) early morning hours.

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was reportedly enjoying his Halloween at a private party hosted in a bowling alley. It has been speculated that Takeoff was shot during a dice game, and now, police are asking for the public to come forward as they continue to search for their suspect.

The internet has been flooded with stunned reactions, as Takeoff wasn’t a problematic figure in Hip Hop. This tragedy has once again brought up conversations centering around violence against rappers, and Boosie Badazz chimed in with his take.

Boosie has long claimed that being a rapper is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. He, along with his peers, knows all too well what it is like to lose an artist with so much promise. His good friend and collaborator Mo3 was killed in Dallas back in 2020 as he was driving down a highway. During a trip to Dallas to mourn Mo3, Boosie was shot in the leg.

Following the news of Takeoff’s death, Boosie shared a video.

“R.I.P. Takeoff, bruh. Shaking my head, man. Humble n*gga,” said Boosie. “Sending some prayers and love for y’all n*ggas. All Takeoff family, Quavo, Offset, all y’all.”

He continued: “This Rap sh*t wack, bruh,” said Boosie. “We targets now. We used to be heroes. This Rap sh*t wack as f*ck. This Rap sh*t wack, bruh. Everybody want us out of here. R.I.P. Takeoff.”

Meanwhile, Spotify’s Carl Chery pointed to the growing list of rappers we’ve lost in recent years—many to gun violence or drug abuse. As discussions regarding Rap culture continue, we will keep you updated on more from Takeoff’s tragic case.

