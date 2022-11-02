The shocking murder of rapper Takeoff of the group Migos had millions of fans flocking to social media to give their thoughts on the tragedy. One such person was famous former basketball player, Nick Young, whose last NBA gig was with the L.A. Lakers before moving on to trying his hand at boxing.

The famous forward immediately went to Instagram to post an emotional response to Takeoff’s death, but he also posed a question about the rap game and why it seems only rappers are the ones to be killed. The post caused quite a stir and conversations about the true intention behind Young’s post became a talking point. Many Instagram users began questioning the meaning behind Young’s words.

His post actually read more like a question than a statement, “Why you never hear Jones Brothers shot and I wish that on nobody I’m just saying why only us? But I’m done with rap and all n*gga shit. That shit not cool.”

While some fans responded with condolences to Takeoff, others immediately flocked to Young’s account with mixed opinions. Some even took issue with the statement, with one follower questioning whether it was actually rap that was the problem, or jealousy.

RIP TAKEOFF 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 one thing I love about takeoff he always said he pray everyday and he was a believer — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 1, 2022

The horrific shooting has left many in the music industry shaken as condolences poured in late Tuesday (November 1). Rappers Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and many others shared tributes to the Takeoff’s family. Even Stacey Abrams, gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, the slain rapper’s home state, honored the beloved artist.

“This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry,” Abrams wrote in a tweet. “Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball (Takeoff), influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure.”

Takeoff was a member of the family hip hop trio Migos along with his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. He was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley this week after police say a game of dice erupted into an argument and ended with gunfire. Takeoff was 28 years old.

Long Live Takeoff.

Why you never here jones brothers shot and I wish that on nobody I’m just saying why only us … but I’m done with rap and all nigga shit … that shit not cool — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 1, 2022

This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry. Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure.



My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by his talent. https://t.co/5SI04LzTau — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 1, 2022

