Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.

Unfortunately, graphic footage of Takeoff’s death began circulating immediately after the news broke of his death. Many expressed their disgust on the matter including Gillie Da King, who slammed the individuals who filmed Takeoff’s body and spread it across the internet. He explained that it’s a problem that happens after the death of any Black celebrity who dies of gun violence.

BURBANK, CA – JANUARY 22: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage at iHeartRadio album release party with Migos presented by MAGNUM Large Size Condoms at iHeartRadio Theater on January 22, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Why everytime something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer or anybody of color, the first thing you n***as do is pull your fuckin’ phones out and start recording and post that shit on the Internet? You n***as is clowns for that shit,” he said. “The last image a mothafucka want to see is they people bleedin’ the fuck out, man. We havin’ mommas, kids, grandmamas, uncles, aunties — that’s some dumb shit, man. But the first thing y’all n***as do is pull your phone out. Oou, look at such and such. Man, that shit ain’t cool, mane. That n***a just lost his life and you n***as trying to get likes.”

Gillie went on to put blogs on blast for recirculating that video on their platform while those closest to Takeoff have to grief his loss.

“Shout out to fuckin’ Takeoff, man. Rest in peace. Shout out to his family, man. We send our condolences from Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. Shout out to QC. Shout out to P. Shout out to Coach, the Migos. Everybody, man,” he said.

Shortly after news of Take’s passing, Gillie took to Instagram to pay tribute to the rapper with a throwback photo of himself with the Migos during the early parts of their career. “RIP young legend,” he wrote. “Sad fu$kin day.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated on anymore developments surrounding Takeoff’s death.