The death of Takeoff has inspired a new song from Boosie Badazz. The Baton Rouge rapper went to Instagram Live this weekend where he gave fans a preview of the forthcoming single. The Takeoff-inspired single feels like a return to form for the Louisiana legend. The song, titled “Rocketman,” finds Boosie passionately delivering bars about the rising number of deaths among rappers in the past few years.

“We used to be heroes/ Now they shoot us down like we free throws/ Like killing a rapper a cheat code/ (Talk that shit) Popping perks is cooler than selling kilos/ (Talk that shit) Women showing too much, lookin’ like cheap hoes/ And I hope you know what she know/ They gon’ try to take you before you Takeoff/ Long Live Migo,” Boosie raps before going into a honeyed melody where he sings, “this world makes me wanna fly like Rocketman.”

😢👀 “ROCKET MAN” Boosie got a hit with this?? pic.twitter.com/9jVIfUDaJn — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 13, 2022

Fans were immediately impressed by the offering, which might be a promising sign that it could drop soon. Many agreed that the song sounds like “old Boosie.”

Boosie Badazz has released a slew of new music this year, following a prolific run in 2020 and 2021. Following the releases of Back To BR and Mississippi, he blessed fans with, Heartfelt in February 2022. Shortly after, he dropped off the deluxe edition.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

No word on whether Boosie will be releasing a new album soon but he does have music in the pipeline. In the wake of Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss release, the “Wipe Me Down” artist announced that he and T.I. were on pace to release a joint project. Though they didn’t solidify a release date, it seems like we could expect that in the near future.

Hopefully, Boosie Badazz unveils his single, “Rocket Man” before then. Make sure you check out the snippet and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section below.