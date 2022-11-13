Nas spoke about the death of Migos rapper Takeoff during the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III. The New York rapper offered condolences to his family before sharing a message for the hip-hop community.

“We’re trying to tell these people out here, man, we’re here for a purpose,” Nas said, before adding, “We can’t be destroying each other over bullshit. Look at these little brothers and be like don’t shoot; don’t throw your life away. It ain’t worth it. There’s something to live for, something to be here for.

From there, Nas explained how we’re all here for a reason.

“All that tough shit is cool when you’re growing up, but we gotta learn that we’re here for a purpose, and there is a design that’s out here to make sure we don’t grow, to make sure that we don’t make it,” he said. “And we gotta recognize that there is something in existence that’s trying to stop the youth from the hood from growing into its proper purpose.”

Nas is the latest of countless members of the hip-hop community to share tributes in the wake of Takeoff’s death. Others to speak out include Quality Control Music co-founder Coach K, Drake, as well as Cardi B, and more.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, earlier this month.

Tons of Takeoff’s collaborators, friends, family, and fans all descended upon State Farm Arena in Atlanta, on Friday to attend the late rapper’s memorial service. Drake also postponed his concert at the Apollo Theater to be in attendance at the event. Others to attend include Gucci Mane, Justin Bieber, YG, Lil Yachty, in addition to Quavo, Takeoff, and many more.

Check out Nas’ tribute for Takeoff below.

