Kyrie Irving has been seen as a controversial person. While his fans stand by his every move, there are others who have been offended by some of his posts. In fact, Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year due to his sharing of a documentary on Twitter.

Subsequently, Irving has largely slowed down his social media usage. He isn’t as active as he used to be on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. However, there are some times when he takes to Twitter just to remind fans that he is still working to be the best version of himself. Overall, he is quite spiritual and his fans adore that.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kyrie Suspended

Despite his lack of activity on Instagram, Kyrie’s main account was suspended from the platform on Thursday. Kyrie announced this to his fans while using a second account. It was quite a surprising reveal, especially since Instagram didn’t give a reason.

“They suspended my @kyrieirving account, idk why, nor do I care to know the reason why,” Irving said. “Tribe My Tribe: Make sure y’all are paying attention to everything that’s going on. Stand firm no matter what.”

Kyrie Irving’s Instagram account was suspended per Kyrie 😬 pic.twitter.com/N9mbtdUaSl — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) January 12, 2023

Below, you can find numerous tweets in which fans reacted to the news. Overall, most people seem to think this is some coordinated attack against the NBA star. However, it is impossible to say for sure as, once again, IG didn’t do a great job of explaining what happened here.

He don’t even post on there smh 😭🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ they piccin with em smh https://t.co/HjxTjUgRnF — HIM (@cooley_way) January 12, 2023

The mans barely post and if he do it’s not even pics of himself. Wtf https://t.co/juh5DtMW1R — Ravon Ollie (@RavonOllie) January 12, 2023

Instagram has always been garbage https://t.co/lF4rP1LSvt — Solo (@PapiSoloTweets) January 12, 2023

They don’t like what he speaking on https://t.co/53k8pKHzWj — SIXSENSE🧬 (@HE2RARE_) January 12, 2023

For now, this is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments down below.

