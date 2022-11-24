Kyrie Irving has been a controversial figure as of late. Of course, he is coming off of a suspension for his antisemitic rhetoric. Irving has since apologized, and moving forward, he has vowed to only promote love and positivity.

Since coming back to the floor, Kyrie has been showing some signs of improvement. He had a bit of a slow start, however, Kyrie was great last night. Below, you can find highlights from the team’s win against the Toronto Raptors. Kyrie was able to score 29 points in the win. Additionally, he was considered the player of the game.

Kyrie Irving Asked About Thanksgiving

Subsequently, Kyrie was interviewed on the floor following the win. As you can see in the clip below, he was asked about Thanksgiving, and whether or not he had a particular message for Nets fans in Brooklyn. Consequently, Kyrie answered truthfully, noting that he does not celebrate Thanksgiving.

“I don’t particularly celebrate Thanksgiving but anybody getting together with their families, blessings to all you guys,” Kyrie said. “Enjoy the holiday, not a holiday for me, but please enjoy the food for me.”

KYRIE: "I don’t particularly celebrate Thanksgiving but anybody getting together with their families, blessings to all you guys. Enjoy the holiday, not a holiday for me, but please enjoy the food for me.”



pic.twitter.com/uKprmDyxkW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 24, 2022

For some reason, this statement began to trend on social media. Over the past few years, Kyrie has been adamant about his Native American ancestry. He has been a huge advocate for marginalized Native Americans, so it makes sense that he opposes the holiday. After all, Thanksgiving has been criticized in the past for its association with the genocide of America’s Native people.

Overall, what Kyrie said should not be a surprise to the people watching at home. However, we have gotten to a point where everything Kyrie says is considered controversial. Of course, he has said some very problematic things, which is certainly open to criticism. However, for the next few months, fans can expect Kyrie to trend, even for saying the sky is blue. It’s unfortunate, but that is the nature of social media today.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

[Via]