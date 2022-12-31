Soulja Boy Claps Back At Boosie Online, “Don’t Call My Phone B***h”
The rappers exchanged a few words on Twitter after Soulja Boy called himself “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Soulja Boy has never been one to shy away from beef, and this time is no different. After claiming online that he’s “one of the last straight rappers in the game,” Boosie tweeted a response letting him know that “everybody ain’t gay.”
Not long after, the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper held nothing back in his clap back at Boosie, telling him “b*tch don’t call my phone.”
“I’m one of the last straight rappers in the game, n****. Everybody gay, n****,” Soulja Boy claimed in a recent Instagram Live.
“We promoting beef. We promoting violence,” he also said, adding, “We not painting our fingernails, n****.”
Clearly taking offense, Boosie tagged Soulja on Twitter, writing, “EVERYBODY AINT GAY @souljaboy U KNOW WHO STAND ON BUIZNESS FOR THE REAL GANGSTERS.”
The “Set It Off” rapper then added, “CANT LET U SAY THAT MY NIGGA U KNOW IM [100 emoji] MY G.”
Soulja then made it clear that he wasn’t going to be checked, tweeting back, “I said what I said. You know what I meant. You wanna do something? I say what the f**k I want to. Didn’t you let a n**** just b***h u on a diss track? U ain’t stand on S**t n****.”
“I feel like @BOOSIEOFFICIAL don’t even like me b***h don’t call my phone,” he later said in a follow-up tweet.
Apparently squashing things before the day was over, Boosie tweeted back a laughing emoji, saying, “U JOCIN BRA. I AINT F**KING WITH YOU TODAY. HELLNA.”
“N ANY N**** SAY MY NAME I SNAPBACK EVERTY TIME no [cap] U ON ONE TODAY,” the Louisiana native also joked.
Also extending an olive branch, Soulja responded back, “U know I f*k wit u OG, but I’ll crash out. Let’s just keep it koo and get this money.”
He then tweeted, “We def know u not gay Boosie come on now.”
Earlier this month, Boosie fired back at Gabrielle Union after the actress said that he had “a lot of d**k on his mind in a resurfaced interview.
Targeting her husband’s sexuality, the 40-year-old later tweeted in response, “The whole world know I love women n the world know your husband love d**k.”
Known for his controversial comments on Zaya Wade and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, he also tweeted about Dwyane Wade at the time, “Go bang him with that dildo n wait on a script you lil white girl.”
What are your thoughts on Boosie and Soulja Boy’s short-lived beef? Share your thoughts in the comments below.