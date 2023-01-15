Blueface and DJ Akademiks just started some beef over Twitter, and a lot’s been said in a couple of days. Moreover, they sent shots back and forth at each other about their careers and exploits in music. Also, Blueface has been making rounds for his reality show Crazy In Love with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. However, Ak brought music into the conversation and they fought over their careers.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface Onstage at the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

It all started on Thursday (January 12) when the L.A. MC tweeted “I got way more money then ak why he playing like this.” Furthermore, just a few days prior, the former Complex host tweeted a viral video from Blueface’s show where his girlfriend struck him in the head. However, he later clarified he doesn’t actually have beef with Akademiks.

“I got no beef with ak guys I just use him for promo at this point if he tell y’all what I got going on I don’t have to say much just respond to him every once Ina while an he gone do his job for me for free…W promo,” he tweeted.

I got way more money then ak why he playing like this — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 12, 2023

I got no beef with ak guys I just use him for promo at this point if he tell y’all what I got going on I don’t have to say much just respond to him every once Ina while an he gone do his job for me for free🗣️…W promo — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 14, 2023

When Akademiks clapped back, he said he still supports Blueface. Still, he did tell the rapper to focus more on his music career instead of his other entertainment ventures.

“I fw and love Blueface,” the 31-year-old wrote. While he had his criticisms, he cited good intentions. “I want him not to be in abusive relationship and I don’t want his career and reputation ruined. I want him back focused on rap.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. He still in protocol y’all forgive my boy. We rooting for Blueface https://t.co/KIrrSknc1I — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 14, 2023

I fw and love Blueface … I want him not to be in abusive relationship and I don’t want his career and reputation ruined. I want him back focused on rap @bluefacebleedem — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 14, 2023

Even though Ak’s message wasn’t entirely negative, Blueface quickly turned around and heated things up.

“Im the EP of my docu-series,” the “Bleed Em” star wrote. “Ak I’m bigger then rap I’m past rap stop tryna keep me Ina box cuz yo rap career ain’t take off.

“I son ak an let him know he a pawn on my chest board,” he continued. “Now it’s fake care an love I’m to good at the mind games, thin line between love an hate.”

Im the EP of my docu-series💰🧠 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 14, 2023

Ak I’m bigger then rap I’m past rap stop tryna keep me Ina box cuz yo rap career ain’t take off — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 14, 2023

I son ak an let him know he a pawn on my chest board now it’s fake care an love I’m to good at the mind games 😂 thin line between love an hate 💙 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 14, 2023

Afterwards, it seems the media personality took that “son” jab seriously. Moreover, he called Blueface his son in his clapback. Also, he clowned the rapper’s head tattoos.

“Please y’all go watch my SON Blueface get knocked out on camera by his girl on her reality show… so that he can get a lil paycheck to pay his mortgage and finance that cheap ass C8. We don’t want him getting no more tattoos of JEWELERS on the side of his head,” he replied.

Then on Saturday (January 14), Blueface took aim at Ak’s music career, comparing their Spotify monthly listeners. Moreover, he made it clear that he doesn’t take his advice seriously.

“Ak please stop talking about people music career,” he asked. “Clearly you don’t have the answers you failed at rap.”

Imagine someone you doing better then telling you to do better @Akademiks — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 14, 2023

Only thing ak better then me at is a hot dog eating contest — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 14, 2023

Y’all ain’t know about lil ak music career 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 14, 2023

However, the most recent chapter in this saga came swiftly after, with DJ Akademiks reaffirming his support and expressed his disappointment.

“Good morning Blue. Lol just do better bruh. That’s all. I’m rooting for you,” Ak expressed. “U better than being a stand in stunt double for domestic abuse on a reality show on Zeus. Sorry if I want better for u than u want ur self. That $4.99 subscription shouldn’t have u compromising character.”

Good morning Blue. Lol just do better bruh. That’s all. I’m rooting for you. U better than being a stand in stunt double for domestic abuse on a reality show on Zeus. Sorry if I want better for u than u want ur self. That $4.99 subscription shouldn’t have u compromising character https://t.co/0VELzyudUF — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 14, 2023

What do you think of this spout of beef between Blueface and DJ Akademiks? Moreover, where do you think it will go from here? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more updates on this story.

[via]