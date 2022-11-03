He could have quietly battled these allegations in court, but Dwyane Wade decided to publicly respond to his ex-wife’s recent allegations. This week, we reported that Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, the former Miami Heat star’s ex-wife, filed court documents to disrupt any plans for Zaya Wade to undergo gender reassignment surgery. The 15-year-old publicly came out as transgender at 12, and since that time, Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union have supported her.

However, Funches-Wade argued that Zaya is simply too young to take drastic measures with her physical appearance. The mother also alleged that her ex-husband only wanted to push forward with Zaya’s surgery because he sees it as a profitable move.

Read More: Dwyane Wade Blocks Daughter Zaya’s IG Comments “For Mental Health & Privacy”

These allegations took social media by storm as debates ran wild. Zaya has been a talking point among LGBTQIA+ discussions, and the Wade’s support has often been criticized. Yet, many have stood in solidarity with the famous family, and the teen.

Dwyane Wade decided to respond to his ex on Instagram where he penned a lengthy note denying her claims. “Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” he wrote.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Gucci)

Read More: Zaya Wade Stresses “Inner Beauty” While Mentioning “Hateful Comments” After Coming Out As Trans

“While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing out 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will,” he began. “There are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

Wade went on to say that “none of us are surprised” by his ex’s “attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud.” The retired baller stated he is “disappointed” in Siohvaughn’s ongoing battles, adding that she “continuously [finds] wats of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.”

Read More: Dwayne Wade Shares New Photos Of Zaya & Expresses His Unconditional Love

Zaya reportedly learned of her mother’s latest legal move while “in class,” and Wade brought up a previous court battle he had with Siohvaughn “over a decade ago.” This was heavily documented in the media as the exes went to war over their children, “and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player!”

He added: “She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her. She won’t do it!”

Swipe below to read through Dwyane Wade’s post about his family troubles.