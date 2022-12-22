Boosie Badazz is one of the more interesting characters in the hip-hop world. He has certainly made an impression on fans, and his social media is something to behold. Although some might find him offensive, others find him to be endlessly entertaining.

He is one of those people who stick out, no matter where he goes. This is especially true at basketball games. Boosie is a huge fan of the Atlanta Hawks, and he goes to their games quite frequently. Consequently, this can lead to encounters with prominent basketball stars.

Boosie Badazz reacts during the second half of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Boosie Badazz x DeMar DeRozan

That is exactly what took place on Wednesday night as Boosie was sitting courtside at a Hawks game. The Chicago Bulls were in town, and in the end, the Bulls came away with the victory. Overall, it wasn’t the result Boosie probably wanted, however, he did get a huge gift out of it.

In the Instagram post down below, you can see Boosie standing next to DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls. The two had big smiles on their faces, with DeMar gifting the artist a signed jersey. Boosie was extremely happy about his gift, and it led to him dancing throughout the hallways of the State Farm Arena.

DeRozan has been having a solid campaign with the Chicago Bulls, and last night was another example of that. While the Hawks certainly suffered, Boosie came out on top, and for the artist, that is all that really matters.

