Boosie Badazz has never been afraid to speak his mind. As someone who’s certainly no stranger to controversy, the rap veteran is back to sharing his candid thoughts.

This time, the Baton Rouge native is speaking out against Ye and his most recent comments, which were made about Rosa Parks. He’s obviously not happy about the remarks.

Rapper Lil Boosie on the set of the music Video “Shottas” at Private Residence.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper was previously active on Twitter yesterday (December 12). In his posts, Boosie chiefly calls for the Black community to come together in cancelling him the same way the Jewish community has.

“IT’S A SHAME THIS MAN IS REALLY TRYIN’ TO TAKE AWAY ALL BLACK GLORY,” he angrily tweeted.

“BLACKS SHOULD DO THIS MAN LIKE THE JEWS DID HIM!! NOW HES COMING FOR BLACK HISTORY,” the 40-year-old continued later in his rant.

ITS A SHAME THIS MAN IS REALLY TRYIN TO TAKE AWAY ALL BLACK GLORY #itssad #georgefloyd #slaveryachoice #whitelivesmatter #rosaparks WHOS NEXT MARTIN LUTHER KING‼️BLACKS SHOULD DO THIS MAN LIKE THE JEWS DID HIM‼️NOW HES COMING FOR BLACK HISTORY 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 13, 2022

In recent audio of Ye, the disgraced rapper can be heard detailing his conspiracy theories on how much the media controls. “Since 1948, all of these movements… I know [the] woke finna be mad at me, but all of these heroes man, there’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ,” he says.

“MLK, JFK, Malcom, Rosa Parks… We know Rosa Parks was a plant. We know all of these things, right? And they use these media outlets to outrage,” the father of four continued.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West subsequently went on to label the media as the “trauma economy.”

“Although people die every week,” the Chicago native believes they pick and choose which deaths to promote in an attempt to create trauma in Black communities.

Kanye calls Rosa Parks “a plant” controlled by the media against black people to create trauma pic.twitter.com/A2vBKjm3iG — A Time For Change (@atime_forchange) December 12, 2022

These comments from Ye are only the most recent problematic statements he’s made. During a media tirade in which he announced his 2024 Presidential bid, the Yeezy founder caused serious harm stemming from his anti-semitic comments. At the time, he explicitly praised Hitler.

Evidently, he’s still spewing out hurtful statements despite the backlash and consequences.

Do you think Boosie has a point here? Comment down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

[via]