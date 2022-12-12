Kanye West ranted about Rosa Parks being a “plant” during his latest discussion on Clubhouse. In the wake of his various antisemitic comments from the live stream, the platform has since suspended his account.

“All of these heroes man– it’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ. You’re gonna find out something about MLK, something about JFK, something about Malcolm, Rosa Parks. We know Rosa Parks was a plant,” West said.

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

He continued: “We know all of these things and they use these media outlets to outrage. Outrage is an economy, the trauma economy. What death are we gonna promote this week? It ain’t like 14 people are getting killed every week in Chicago. But no, we’re going to publicize this on our– I’m not gonna say whose platform it is. It was the Jews.”

Kanye also suggested Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, describing them as “just middlemen.”

West charged fans $20 for entrance to the Clubhouse Q&A, which lasted just under one hour. The following day, Clubhouse confirmed that they had suspended West from the platform.

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies. We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service,” Clubhouse said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the conversion, he turned his attention towards Meek Mill. The two have been trading shots online for quite some time. Meek later responded to the comments in a tweet posted on Sunday. He criticized West for being “on clubhouse at 50.”

Check out Kanye’s latest comments below.

[Via]