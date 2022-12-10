Boosie Badazz praised R. Kelly on social media, Friday, after his album, I Admit It, was released without warning. Additionally, Boosie called for the disgraced singer’s freedom as he serves his 30-year prison sentence.

“R.Kelly TALKING DAT SHIll. THE BEST TO EVER DO IT. YOU BETTER GO LISTEN TO THE ALBUM. NUMBER 1 FAN -BOOSIE BADAZZ,” Boosie captioned a video of himself listening to the music.

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He added in another video: “THIS MF R.KELLY IS THE GREATEST. IM LIT TODAY‼️ #FreeRKellyAsap.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, confirmed that the disgraced singer had nothing to do with the album’s release.

Kelly is currently in prison following a jury’s decision to find him guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York federal court. He also faces charges in Minnesota and Illinois.

Boosie previously called for Kelly’s freedom during an interview with VladTV, last year.

“This is how I feel about that. Everything was pushed to another level. You know, I just feel like R. Kelly like the young bitches,” Boosie said at the time.

He further argued: “All that shit, seducing and kidnapping and all this shit in somebody house, if you leave a bitch at the house and you go on tour for two weeks and she don’t go nowhere, that bitch ain’t been kidnapped. She waiting on daddy to come home.”

Boosie later admitted, “He just fucked up on the age part…if he did it. I’m not saying he’s guilty or if he did do it, it’s because of the age. The rest of that shit, they exaggerating, bro.”

Check out Boosie’s recent Instagram posts below.

