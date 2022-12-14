Boosie Badazz admitted he had no idea Drake is Jewish during a recent interview with VladTV. When asked about Drake’s beef with Kanye West, Boosie was shocked to learn about Drake’s upbringing.

“Oh yeah? Drake a Jew? Damn!” Boosie said. “Drake ain’t going nowhere for 80 years! [Laughs] He finna get mo’ powerful! I ain’t know that!”

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Drake’s mother is Jewish. Drake had a bar mitzvah, there’s footage of it,” Vlad explained. “Remember when he did that video with Lil Wayne where the had the whole bar mitzvah music video? You may have missed it.”

Drake appears to have dissed Ye on his newest album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. While he doesn’t mention West by name, he raps, “Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince.”

Speaking with Boosie, Vlad further explained: “Drake was raised in a Jewish part of Toronto with his mother and his mother’s Jewish family. So how [is Kanye] shocked that you’re bashing Jews for two weeks, and the Jewish guy was like, ‘Fuck you’ on his new album? How is this a surprise?”

“Oh, yeah! See, Vlad, you educating me,” Boosie replied. “I did not know all this shit! If I was Drake, I would’ve felt like that was another shot at me, shit.”

West has been making antisemitic remarks anywhere he can for the last couple of months. In response, StopAntisemitism.org recently labeled him the “Antisemite of the Year.” The various remarks have led to numerous social media sites banning him from their respective platforms.

Check out Boosie Badazz’s recent appearance on VladTV below.

[Via]