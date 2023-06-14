Boosie Badazz recently argued that Kanye West doesn’t “like Black people” during an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. The conversation arose while discussing the ways wealth can influence a person’s worldview and ability to speak on different topics.

“I was pissed off at Kanye West,” Boosie Badazz said on the show. “I was pissed off at Kanye, I was tweeting about him and everything, I was spelling wrong words.” He continued: “I don’t like when Kanye do the all Black race. I don’t know what Blacks done to him. I feel like Kanye West don’t like Black people.”

Boosie In Concert

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ye’s comments from 2018, in which he remarked that “slavery was a choice,” were then brought up. From there, Boosie added: “I feel as a person, from what I’ve seen him do and talk about the Black people, I feel like he has no love or respect for the Black race. I feel he loves the white race more.”

Kanye’s behavior over the last year has been increasingly erratic, with him expressing support for Adolf Hitler, working with Nick Fuentes, and much more. West also notably spread conspiracy theories about George Floyd, which Boosie described as harmful.

Boosie Speaks On Kanye West

Elsewhere in Boosie’s appearance on My Expert Opinion, he discussed his relationship with the LGBTQ community. He argued that his feelings have been misconstrued. “People have to understand that it’s not the same stroke for the same folk,” he said. “My fuckin’ assistant manager is gay as fuck. Like, bruh. I don’t know where people get that from. He understands me, he know I don’t have any ill will towards those people. He deals with money, he deals with business. It ain’t never looked at like that. I trust gay people more than I trust regular people.”

