During this recent bout of Kanye West chaos, there have been revelations regarding the mogul’s rumored admiration of one of history’s most despicable figures. Amid the ongoing backlash West has faced in recent weeks due to his anti-Semitic remarks, there have been allegations that behind the scenes, he made his admiration of Adolf Hitler clear.

In a new report, CNN claimed to have spoken with sources that verified these rumors, even alleging that West wanted to name one of his previous albums after this genocidal world leader.

The outlet reported that they spoke with “a business executive who worked for West,” and according to the anonymous source, the rapper hosted a tense work experience—and much of that boiled down to West’s alleged “obsession” with Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the source alleged.

West is known for keeping a fiercely private business persona, so this source didn’t want to be named because in even speaking with CNN, they were breaking confidentiality agreements. Additionally, the person reportedly fears West’s potential ridicule.

Lex Friedman was extremely patient with Kanye and confronted him repeatedly, while trying to educate him.



Kanye's response was essentially: sHuT uP JEW! pic.twitter.com/7XtDq1W8aa — Louis Anslow (@LouisAnslow) October 26, 2022

Following a series of workplace complaints—reportedly read and reviewed by CNN—the source left their employment with the mogul. Later, a settlement was reached, however, West denied any allegations of misconduct.

The person also said that those who are in Ye’s closest inner circle are privy to his interest in Hitler and Nazism. “Four sources told CNN that West had originally suggested the title ‘Hitler’ for his 2018 album that eventually released as ‘Ye.’ They did not want to be named, citing concern for professional retribution.”

These latest accusations regarding West’s interest in Hitler arrive on the heels of Van Lathan’s similar claims. The former TMZ producer famously faced off with West years ago in the company’s office. Lathan confronted West about his troublesome comments, including saying slavery was a choice.

“I already heard him say that stuff before at TMZ,” Lathan recently shared on his Higher Learning podcast. “I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. It’s like, I’m taken aback any time anyone does that, right? But as far as [West], I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview.”

Finished watching Kanye on Lex Friedman’s podcast.



He ended with a very sincere apology- which is being completely ignored. pic.twitter.com/SfW9HhOQz8 — Seerut K. Chawla (@seerutkchawla) October 25, 2022

Lathan added, “He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason. It wasn’t my decision.”

West’s friend and supporter Candace Owens faced a similar controversy in 2019 when she answered a question about supporting nationalism.

“If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well — OK, fine,” she said at the time. “The problem is he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German.”

Here is video of Candace Owens' full answer on nationalism and Hitler pic.twitter.com/NfBvoH8vQg — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) February 8, 2019

West has not yet commented on these latest allegations of Hitler praise.

[via]