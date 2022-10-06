Kanye West has caught a lot of flack over this past week after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to his latest Yeezy fashion show. Ye wore the shirt alongside Candace Owens, and in the aftermath of all this, he defended himself by saying that BLM is a scam organization.

These types of comments are one of the reasons why many fans are turning on Ye right now, although the artist does not seem to care. He is stuck in his convictions right now, and his steady barrage of Instagram posts is just living proof that Kanye will not stop voicing his opinions.

Ye has received support from many of his contemporaries, and now, he is getting a co-sign from the President of Donda Sports, Antonio Brown. Brown is a controversial figure in his own right, which is part of the reason why Ye loves him so much. Having said that, AB took to Instagram recently, where he simply said “All Lives Matter.”

Brown attached a clip of himself and Ye listening to new music. The two seemed to be in the midst of a brainstorming session, and it’s clear that Ye has taken the former football superstar under his wing.

Kanye is looking for support from his friends right now, and there is no doubt that he has it. No matter what he does or says, you can be sure that at least a handful of his people will co-sign it.