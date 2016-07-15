All Lives Matter
- SportsAntonio Brown Stands With Kanye West, Says "All Lives Matter"AB remains on the side of his business partner.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsGillie Da Kid Earns Backlash For "All Lives Matter" StatementGillie Da Kid explains why he hasn't said anything about BLM, stating it's because he thinks "all lives matter."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsWalmart Slammed For Selling "All Lives Matter" T-ShirtsWalmart Canada is getting some serious backlash for selling T-shirts with the phrases "All Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter" printed on them.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsMike Pence Ignores Plea To Say "Black Lives Matter," Asserts "All Lives Matter"The Vice President refused to say "Black lives matter," during an interview with ABC.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTwitter Trolls Donald Trump On 74th Birthday By Preaching #AllBirthdaysMatterTwitter users are showing Donald Trump just how ridiculous #AllLivesMatter sounds by getting #AllBirthdaysMatter to trend on his 74th birthday.By Lynn S.
- GramJeff Bezos Responds To Amazon Customer's Complaint About Black Lives MatterJeff Bezos issued a public response to an email he received from a customer complaining that the Amazon website had a Black Lives Matter banner.By Lynn S.
- GramAmber Rose Declares She's "Pro Black," "Pro LGBTQ," & "Pro Hoe"Amber Rose wrote on Instagram many of the causes she supports, but "All Lives Matter" isn't one of them.By Erika Marie
- MoviesSeth Rogen Tells "All Lives Matter" Supporters In His Comments To "F*ck Off"Seth Rogen replied to as many people commenting "All Lives Matter" on his post as possible, telling them to "f*ck off" and stop supporting him.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsBillie Eilish Goes Off On "All Lives Matter" Crowd: "Shut The F*ck Up"Billie Eilish was at her wits' end with the "All Lives Matter" noise, so she decided to make a statement explaining why this phrase is pointless.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Mocked For "Pretending To Like Black Womens" In "Creed II"Some factions of Black Twitter are still angry.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJon Hamm Offers A Remedy To "White Thoughts" In Surreal HBO InfomercialThis is the type of art we need right now.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFloyd Mayweather Stands By His "All Lives Matter" ClaimFloyd Mayweather has never backed down from anybody. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTENTACION Says "Look At Me" Video Is "All Lives Matter"XXXTENTACION responds to the "Look At Me!" video's backlash.By Aron A.
- NewsT.I. Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For "All Lives Matter" Comments"Oppression knows no neutral ground," T.I. tells Floyd Mayweather.By Trevor Smith
- SocietyBen & Jerry's Releases Strong Pro-Black Lives Matter Statement"All lives do matter. But all lives will not matter until Black lives matter." By Angus Walker
- NewsGucci Mane Set To Headline "Stop The Violence" Concert In MississippiGucci Mane & Friends will be taking the stage for a "Stop The Violence" event in Mississippi come September.By Kevin Goddard