Hip Hop Stars Show Out For DJ Khaled’s Golf Tournament

Today was the first-ever golf tournament for DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation. Unsurprisingly since it’s a DJ Khaled event celebs were around in bunches. Rap legends were in attendance as you’d expect. The video shows Diddy, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Ja Rule, Timbaland, and more pulling up to the event and hanging out with each other. Fans rushed to the comments of the video to make jokes about the group gathering together. “Wouldn’t be fat Joe if he wasn’t telling a story lol,” one of the top comments says. Other fans pointed out the humor of Khaled hanging out with the other legends. “Khaled acts like a real groupie,” another comment high up on the post reads.

The legends gathering wasn’t the only news story at DJ Khaled’s golf tournament. A video of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen enjoying some PDA at the event hit the internet earlier today. He’s obviously no stranger to big names and is still constantly making music with high-profile rappers. Recently Rick Ross previewed new music that saw the DJ teaming up with Meek Mill. He was also recently spotted in the studio with Lil Uzi Vert fresh off the rapper’s smash number-one album Pink Tape. Just earlier this month Khaled had Offset, Diddy, and Shannon Sharpe at a different golf tournament earlier this month.

DJ Khaled Hosts Celebrity Gold Tournament

DJ Khaled released his new album GOD DID last year. The project featured collaborations with Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Travis Scott, SZA, and many more. It followed his previous album KHALED KHALED in 2021. That project featured even more big names like Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Nas, and Post Malone alongside genuine pop stars like Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake.

DJ Khaled is also subject to frequent hilarious videos online. Recently a clip of him reading from Drake’s new poetry book delighted fans. People have already begun remixing and making memes of the video online. What do you think of the guest list of DJ Khaled’s celebrity golf tournament? Let us know in the comment section below.

