Hip Hop Stars Show Out For DJ Khaled’s Golf Tournament

Celebs showed out in bulk for DJ Khaled’s golf tournament.

BYLavender Alexandria
Hip Hop Stars Show Out For DJ Khaled’s Golf Tournament

Today was the first-ever golf tournament for DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation. Unsurprisingly since it’s a DJ Khaled event celebs were around in bunches. Rap legends were in attendance as you’d expect. The video shows Diddy, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Ja Rule, Timbaland, and more pulling up to the event and hanging out with each other. Fans rushed to the comments of the video to make jokes about the group gathering together. “Wouldn’t be fat Joe if he wasn’t telling a story lol,” one of the top comments says. Other fans pointed out the humor of Khaled hanging out with the other legends. “Khaled acts like a real groupie,” another comment high up on the post reads.

The legends gathering wasn’t the only news story at DJ Khaled’s golf tournament. A video of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen enjoying some PDA at the event hit the internet earlier today. He’s obviously no stranger to big names and is still constantly making music with high-profile rappers. Recently Rick Ross previewed new music that saw the DJ teaming up with Meek Mill. He was also recently spotted in the studio with Lil Uzi Vert fresh off the rapper’s smash number-one album Pink Tape. Just earlier this month Khaled had Offset, Diddy, and Shannon Sharpe at a different golf tournament earlier this month.

DJ Khaled Hosts Celebrity Gold Tournament

DJ Khaled released his new album GOD DID last year. The project featured collaborations with Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Travis Scott, SZA, and many more. It followed his previous album KHALED KHALED in 2021. That project featured even more big names like Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Nas, and Post Malone alongside genuine pop stars like Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake.

DJ Khaled is also subject to frequent hilarious videos online. Recently a clip of him reading from Drake’s new poetry book delighted fans. People have already begun remixing and making memes of the video online. What do you think of the guest list of DJ Khaled’s celebrity golf tournament? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: DJ Khaled Previews Upcoming “Royal Reimagined” Air Jordan 1

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.