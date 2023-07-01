Lil Uzi Vert is not even close to stopping and resting on their laurels. With The Pink Tape already topping charts and the mixtape Barter 16 being teased to drop later this year, one would think the influential rapper would take a break. Instead, Kurrco on Twitter revealed that they were in the studio with the one and only DJ Khaled. The two were chopping it up and talking music, but there is no report on whether they recorded any music together or not.

The collaboration opportunity could be massive for both DJ Khaled and Lil Uzi Vert. Whether they made music and whether Uzi would put it on their alleged mixtape is unknown. But anything with these two hip-hop icons would make sense. This is especially true after Lil Uzi told DJ Akademiks that they’re trying new things in the booth all the time. DJ Khaled is known as one of the most experimental artists in the rap culture. The Miami native provides musical playgrounds and collaborative opportunities for any and all artists.

Lil Uzi Vert Never Stops Making Music

Lil Uzi Vert linked up with DJ Khaled in the studio 👀 pic.twitter.com/tYrNr0U7Nw — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 17, 2023

The Philadelphia-born rapper has been achieving immense success since the release of The Pink Tape. They joined J. Cole and Drake as the only hip-hop artists to have all of their albums hit number one on the Billboard 200. This is a truly elite list and one that showcases Lil Uzi’s current influence on the rap game. DJ Khaled has always been in the conversation since the early 2010s. Together, they could make some outstanding tracks.

In other Lil Uzi Vert news, the rapper brought his album to Rolling Loud Festival in Europe just last week. They then made their way to Miami, following Rolling Loud wherever it went. There have been zero updates as to whether they will actually drop Barter 16. But with all of this hype self-generated for the unreleased music, it seems like only a matter of time before we get even more Lil Uzi Vert.

