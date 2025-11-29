DJ Khaled Reveals His Marathon Burger Edition Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red"

Image via DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled reveals the rare "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5 Marathon Burger edition in a new set of photos that highlight the exclusive collaboration.

The Fire Red Air Jordan 5 Marathon Burger edition showed up on DJ Khaled’s socials this week, and the pair instantly grabbed attention. The design uses the classic "Fire Red lo"ok but adds Marathon Burger touches that honor Nipsey Hussle’s legacy and the brand his estate continues to grow.

It is an unexpected crossover that mixes sneaker history with a Los Angeles cultural staple. Jordan Brand has leaned into storytelling pairs this year, and this collaboration fits that pattern. The Air Jordan 5 has always held a strong place in the lineup.

The shoe carries memories of the 1990 season, the Mars Blackmon era, and the early rise of visible Air cushioning. It sits in a familiar space between performance and lifestyle style, and it continues to work well as a canvas for special projects.

This Marathon Burger edition first surfaced at the Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles earlier this fall. That made it a tough pair to track down and a quiet flex for anyone lucky enough to get one.

Khaled’s appearance with the shoes adds even more energy to the story since he has built a long history of showing rare or unreleased Jordans. These new photos highlight the crisp leather, bold red hits, and custom branding placed across the upper.

DJ Khaled's Jordan 5 x Marathon Burger "Fire Red"

This exclusive pair uses smooth white leather across the upper. Red accents sit along the midsole and collar. Black details frame the eyelets and tongue.

The number 23 is stitched on the side in red and black and the Marathon tags appear near the collar in bright red. The netting stays translucent and clean. The outsole uses an icy finish that pops under light. The heel shows a black Nike Air logo and overall, every panel looks sharp and well built.

We may see this pair pop up again if Jordan Brand ever decides to roll these out to the public. For now, it stays locked in as a true friends and family exclusive.

