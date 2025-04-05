DDG Addresses Claims That He Ignored Young Thug In Viral Marathon Burger Clip

BY Zachary Horvath 600 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ddg
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: DDG attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Young Thug attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)
DDG has been dragged through the mud a lot on social media for this interaction with Young Thug and he's not having it.

DDG is no stranger to online scrutiny. There's been a microscope on him even more so ever since his split from Halle Bailey last year. Sometimes, people have read too far into certain situations involving the Pontiac, Michigan multi-hyphenate. For instance, there was a clip of him with another woman laid up in bed circulating online. However, it was clear promotion for a single he had been teasing back then. Overall, folks have been quick to jump the gun on DDG anytime he's involved in something that's potentially negative.

Last night, the internet was up to that again following a viral clip from the rapper's most recent stream. Per The Shade Room, the 27-year-old father of one popped out to support Nipsey Hussle's brother's new restaurant, Marathon Burger. Blacc Sam opened the shop just over a month ago (March 1) and it's been receiving nothing but positive reviews. The YouTuber wasn't simply chowing down, though. He was behind the counter and helping out the staff prepare the orders for the dozens of hungry patrons inside at the time.

Read More: JP Talks Blowing Up With "Bad Bitty," Putting On For Milwaukee, And Crafting His New Album "Coming Out Party"

DDG Sonogram Prank

Eventually, Young Thug and some of his friends walked in and over to where DDG was. Thugger reached over the counter with his hand out, ready for a dap. However, DDG seemingly ignored him and instead, Blacc Sam walked over and chatted it up with him for second. This went viral overnight and many thought this was either blatant disrespect on DDG's part or he was just simply nervous to talk to him. Others were even pointing out that Thug maybe didn't recognize the content creator due to him chopping off the dreads he's synonymous with.

But all of this couldn't be further from the truth according to the streamer. Following the interaction, he hopped on camera to say that he had already chatted it up with the Georgia icon prior to him walking in. DDG said, "Man, they spinning this sh*t." He then read a headline that said, 'Young Thug tried to dap up DDG but he ignored him.'" That's when said what actually happened. "No, he wasn't. I said what's up to him when he first walked in but y'all didn't see it." This is not the only time this week that people have mistaken his actions. On April Fool's Day, he snagged an image of a sonogram from a 2020 article and made it seem like he was having a second child. Some fell for it, but others caught on as well.

Read More: Kalan.FrFr Wants To "Make The West Great Again": On New Album, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," & West Coast Mount Rushmore

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Rolling Loud California 2025 Pop Culture DDG Stirs Up Debate After Sharing Sonogram Of "Halo's Little Brother" 38.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.4K
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals Gossip DJ Akademiks Alleges That Halle Bailey & DDG Broke Up A Long Time Ago 2.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.0K