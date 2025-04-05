DDG Addresses Claims That He Ignored Young Thug In Viral Marathon Burger Clip

DDG is no stranger to online scrutiny. There's been a microscope on him even more so ever since his split from Halle Bailey last year. Sometimes, people have read too far into certain situations involving the Pontiac, Michigan multi-hyphenate. For instance, there was a clip of him with another woman laid up in bed circulating online. However, it was clear promotion for a single he had been teasing back then. Overall, folks have been quick to jump the gun on DDG anytime he's involved in something that's potentially negative.

Last night, the internet was up to that again following a viral clip from the rapper's most recent stream. Per The Shade Room, the 27-year-old father of one popped out to support Nipsey Hussle's brother's new restaurant, Marathon Burger. Blacc Sam opened the shop just over a month ago (March 1) and it's been receiving nothing but positive reviews. The YouTuber wasn't simply chowing down, though. He was behind the counter and helping out the staff prepare the orders for the dozens of hungry patrons inside at the time.

DDG Sonogram Prank

Eventually, Young Thug and some of his friends walked in and over to where DDG was. Thugger reached over the counter with his hand out, ready for a dap. However, DDG seemingly ignored him and instead, Blacc Sam walked over and chatted it up with him for second. This went viral overnight and many thought this was either blatant disrespect on DDG's part or he was just simply nervous to talk to him. Others were even pointing out that Thug maybe didn't recognize the content creator due to him chopping off the dreads he's synonymous with.