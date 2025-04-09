Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" Heats Up Ahead Of Release

The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" is building serious buzz ahead of its anticipated September drop. With fresh on-foot photos making waves online, excitement is rising fast among sneakerheads and Jordan collectors. This colorway taps into deep nostalgia. It revives a classic look while mixing in new details that set it apart. Jordan Brand continues to prove that timeless silhouettes like the AJ5 never lose their shine. The “Fire Red” theme has always been a favorite, and the return of the black tongue only adds to the energy. The Air Jordan 5 originally debuted in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield. It was the first Jordan to feature a reflective tongue and clear sole.

Michael Jordan wore it during a dominant stretch of his career, helping to elevate the shoe into sneaker lore. Since then, the AJ5 has seen dozens of colorways and retros, but the Fire Red line always hits different. In the latest on-foot photos, the crisp white leather upper, red accents, and icy blue outsole stand out immediately. The black tongue and embroidered “23” hit add a strong throwback vibe. From every angle, the pair looks clean and ready for the streets. With Nike Air branding on the heel, this release is shaping up to be one of the year’s highlights.

This Air Jordan 5 features a smooth white leather upper paired with fire red midsole detailing. Classic shark teeth graphics appear in black with red accents. A black tongue and embroidered “23” bring classic Chicago vibes. Mesh netting on the side panels keeps things breathable. The translucent outsole adds a modern twist, while Nike Air branding returns on the heel.

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released on September 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Expect more details and official images to surface as the release date approaches.