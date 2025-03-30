Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" Celebrates 35 Years

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Black Tongue is making a strong comeback in 2025. Originally debuting in the early '90s, this colorway became a favorite among Jordan fans and collectors. It blends heritage with performance, capturing the energy of Michael Jordan’s golden era on the court. Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 5 with fighter jet inspiration in mind. The result was aggressive lines, bold accents, and a visible Air unit for comfort and bounce. The Fire Red editions were some of the first to truly stand out from the crowd.

This version keeps that legacy alive. Jordan Brand continues to bring back key silhouettes in true-to-form reissues. With the Fire Red Black Tongue, they’re leaning into nostalgia while adding subtle modern touches. From the embroidered 23 on the heel to the classic midsole flame, everything is here. In the latest photos, you can see the icy blue outsole, the black tongue with red lining, and OG Nike Air branding on the heel. These details help cement its place as a must-watch drop for longtime fans. As Jordan Brand celebrates 35 years of the AJ5, this release feels both timely and timeless.

This Air Jordan 5 features a white leather upper with fire red accents throughout. The black tongue adds bold contrast, while red Jumpman branding hits the tongue. An icy translucent outsole completes the look. The classic “23” embroidery returns on the lateral heel. Nike Air branding appears on the heel in black, a nod to the original. Red and black combine on the midsole for a sharp finish.