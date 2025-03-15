The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" Is Coming Back In 2025

Image via @prm.cotd
The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" is making a comeback in 2025, blending classic elements with a bold new twist.

The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" brings back an iconic look with a fresh update. Originally introduced in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and inspired by World War II fighter jets. Its aggressive midsole design and reflective details became signature elements of the silhouette. Michael Jordan made history in this model, further cementing its status in sneaker culture. This upcoming release stays true to the classic "Fire Red" aesthetic but swaps the usual silver tongue for a bold black one. The crisp white leather upper contrasts against the fiery red midsole, while the black shark teeth detail adds an aggressive edge.

Nike Air branding on the heel ensures an authentic retro feel, making this a must-have for collectors and longtime Jordan fans alike. The sneaker community has been buzzing over the leaked images, showcasing the sleek design and nostalgic details. The embroidered "23" on the lateral side and icy blue outsole bring a premium touch to this anticipated drop. The provided photos give a detailed look at the craftsmanship, highlighting the balance between heritage and modern appeal. With its blend of performance and history, this release is set to make waves when it hits shelves in 2025.

Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue”

The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" features a white leather upper with black and red accents. A black tongue replaces the traditional silver, creating a bold contrast. The midsole showcases fiery red with sharp black shark teeth details. An icy blue outsole adds a modern touch. Nike Air branding on the heel enhances its OG appeal. Finished with an embroidered "23," this pair blends nostalgia with fresh energy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released on September 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Expect more details and official images to surface as the release date approaches.

