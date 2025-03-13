Luka Doncic Unveils New Jordan Luka 4 “Barely Green”

BY Ben Atkinson
jordan-luka-4-barely-green-sneaker-news
Luka Doncic's Jordan Luka 4 “Barely Green” turns heads with its vibrant design and top-tier performance tech.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Barely Green” made a statement when Luka Doncic laced them up against the Mavericks in his first big game after his blockbuster trade. This colorway continues the evolution of Doncic’s signature line, offering a blend of performance and bold design. The Jordan Luka series has been built for agility, speed, and responsiveness, making it a top choice for players who value precision on the court. Doncic’s impact in the NBA has been undeniable. Since his debut, he has consistently delivered highlight-reel plays and clutch performances. His signature line with Jordan Brand reflects his playstyle, offering lightweight cushioning, innovative traction, and a sleek aesthetic.

The “Barely Green” colorway stands out with its mix of pastel green and black accents, adding flair to an already dynamic silhouette. Official images showcase the sneaker’s modern design and tech-forward features. The blend of Cushlon foam, responsive Zoom Air, and a sleek low-top profile makes this an ideal choice for both performance and style. The photos highlight the striking color blocking and unique detailing that set this sneaker apart. Whether for on-court action or off-court fashion, the Jordan Luka 4 “Barely Green” proves why Doncic’s signature line continues to thrive.

Jordan Luka 4 “Barely Green”

The Jordan Luka 4 “Barely Green” features a light green upper with black and neon accents. The sleek design includes Cushlon foam and Zoom Air cushioning for ultimate comfort. The outsole offers multidirectional traction, perfect for quick cuts. The low-top silhouette enhances agility, while the bold graphics on the midsole add a futuristic touch. Subtle Jordan and Luka branding complete the look, making this a must-have for fans and players alike.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “Barely Green” will be released on April 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Expect them to be available at select retailers and on Nike’s official website.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
