Luka Doncic’s First Lakers Shoe? Jordan Luka 3 “Purple Comet” Drops Soon

The Jordan Luka 3 “Purple Comet” is set to be one of the most talked-about sneaker releases of the year. Featuring a bold purple and navy gradient upper, the design reflects a cosmic-inspired aesthetic. The wavy graphic overlays add depth, while hits of bright pink bring extra energy to the sneaker. With a sleek low-cut design and advanced performance tech, this pair is built for explosive moves on the court. Luka Doncic's recent blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers has only increased the hype around this colorway. As fans process the stunning deal that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas, many are already speculating about Doncic’s first game in purple and gold. Also, this sneaker’s deep purple tones and vibrant details make it a perfect fit for the Lakers’ signature look.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Doncic laces these up for his debut at Crypto.com Arena. Performance-wise, the Luka 3 “Purple Comet” doesn’t disappoint. The sneaker includes an IsoPlate system for added stability, along with full-length Formula 23 cushioning for responsiveness. The traction pattern is optimized for quick cuts, giving Doncic the support he needs for his dynamic playstyle. Whether on the court or off, this sneaker is designed to turn heads. With Doncic's trade sending shockwaves through the NBA, this release takes on even greater significance. If Doncic wears them in his first game as a Laker, demand for this colorway will skyrocket. For fans of Doncic, Jordan Brand, or the Lakers, the “Purple Comet” is a must-have addition to the collection.

"Purple Comet" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 3 “Purple Comet” features a blue rubber sole, complemented by a sleek white midsole with a bright pink Jumpman on the sides. Also, the uppers showcase a cosmic blend of deep purple and navy, creating a striking gradient effect. Further, wavy, comet-like patterns add depth to the design, enhancing the sneaker’s futuristic aesthetic. Both Jordan branding and Luka Doncic's personal logo appear on the tongues and heels in bold pink, tying the look together.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “Imaginarium” will be released on February 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike