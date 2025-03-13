Official Images Out For Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

BY Ben Atkinson 138 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
Nike SB and Jordan Brand reunite for the Air Jordan 4 "Navy," blending basketball heritage with skateboarding performance in a new colorway.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" fuses skateboarding performance with an iconic Jordan silhouette. This collaboration continues the partnership between Jordan Brand and Nike SB, adapting the classic Air Jordan 4 for skateboarding needs. Featuring premium materials and a skate-friendly design, this pair builds on the success of the previous SB x Air Jordan 4 releases while adding fresh details that set it apart. Jordan Brand and Nike SB first joined forces in 2019 with the Air Jordan 1 SB, blending basketball heritage with skate functionality. The Air Jordan 4, originally released in 1989, was designed by Tinker Hatfield and quickly became one of Michael Jordan's most popular models.

Over the years, it has seen countless retros and collaborations, making this skate-ready edition a bold twist on a classic. Official images highlight the sneaker's smooth white leather base, navy accents, and a gum rubber outsole built for grip. The Nike SB branding on the heel replaces the traditional Jumpman logo, reinforcing the skate-inspired design. The mix of leather and suede ensures durability while maintaining a sleek look. With this new colorway, the collaboration continues to push boundaries in sneaker culture.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” Brings Vintage Energy

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The sneaker features a white leather upper with soft grey suede on the toe box. Navy blue details appear on the midsole, heel tab, and lace eyelets. A gum rubber outsole enhances traction for skateboarding. Nike SB branding replaces the traditional Jumpman on the heel, emphasizing the skate-ready aesthetic. The sneaker balances premium construction with a functional design, making it a standout in the lineup.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" will be released in on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. The highly anticipated collaboration blends classic Jordan heritage with skateboarding functionality. Expect premium materials, enhanced cushioning, and a durable design tailored for performance both on and off the board.

nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" Returns For Another Retro Run

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Fuses Basketball And Skateboarding 5.0K
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Official Store List 5.4K
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-varsity-red-sneaker-news Sneakers Best Look Yet: Friends And Family Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” 630
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers How To Enter Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Raffle 6.4K