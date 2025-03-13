Official Images Out For Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" fuses skateboarding performance with an iconic Jordan silhouette. This collaboration continues the partnership between Jordan Brand and Nike SB, adapting the classic Air Jordan 4 for skateboarding needs. Featuring premium materials and a skate-friendly design, this pair builds on the success of the previous SB x Air Jordan 4 releases while adding fresh details that set it apart. Jordan Brand and Nike SB first joined forces in 2019 with the Air Jordan 1 SB, blending basketball heritage with skate functionality. The Air Jordan 4, originally released in 1989, was designed by Tinker Hatfield and quickly became one of Michael Jordan's most popular models.

Over the years, it has seen countless retros and collaborations, making this skate-ready edition a bold twist on a classic. Official images highlight the sneaker's smooth white leather base, navy accents, and a gum rubber outsole built for grip. The Nike SB branding on the heel replaces the traditional Jumpman logo, reinforcing the skate-inspired design. The mix of leather and suede ensures durability while maintaining a sleek look. With this new colorway, the collaboration continues to push boundaries in sneaker culture.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a white leather upper with soft grey suede on the toe box. Navy blue details appear on the midsole, heel tab, and lace eyelets. A gum rubber outsole enhances traction for skateboarding. Nike SB branding replaces the traditional Jumpman on the heel, emphasizing the skate-ready aesthetic. The sneaker balances premium construction with a functional design, making it a standout in the lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" will be released in on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. The highly anticipated collaboration blends classic Jordan heritage with skateboarding functionality. Expect premium materials, enhanced cushioning, and a durable design tailored for performance both on and off the board.

Image via Nike