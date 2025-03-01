The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Fuses Basketball And Skateboarding

The Air Jordan 4 has long been a staple in sneaker culture. First released in 1989, it was the second Jordan sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield. The model introduced visible Air cushioning and mesh panels, making it a performance-driven shoe that quickly became a streetwear icon. Over the years, the Air Jordan 4 has seen countless colorways, collaborations, and redesigns, maintaining its relevance across generations. This partnership with brings new life to the shoe. It blends basketball heritage with skate-ready features, much like the “Pine Green” edition released in 2023. The sneaker stands out for its modified design,.

The latest "Navy" colorway continues that legacy. It features a clean white upper with deep navy blue accents. The classic Air Jordan 4 structure remains, but subtle tweaks enhance its skateboarding functionality. A gum outsole provides grip and durability, while the Nike SB branding on the heel nods to its skateboarding influence. The photos provided highlight every detail of the sneaker. From the suede overlays to the bold Nike SB branding, this design merges performance and style effortlessly. Whether on the court, the streets, or a skate deck, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" is a versatile addition to the lineup.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

Image via GOAT

This sneaker features a white leather and suede upper, complemented by navy blue accents on the heel, eyelets, and midsole. The iconic mesh panels and plastic wings stay true to the sneaker's heritage. A gum rubber outsole enhances traction and durability, making it ideal for skateboarding. The Nike SB branding replaces the traditional Jumpman logo on the heel, solidifying its crossover appeal. Red Jumpman embroidery on the tongue adds a final bold touch.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” will be released on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

Image via GOAT