The Nike Foamposite One "Black Volt" Brings Back A Bold Look

The Nike Air Foamposite One continues to stand out as a futuristic basketball sneaker with a bold presence. Originally introduced in 1997, the Foamposite changed the game with its molded synthetic shell, offering durability and a sleek aesthetic. Over the years, it has returned in many colorways, but the latest "Black Volt" edition adds a fresh twist. This release blends stealthy black tones with an electrifying neon green. The "Black Volt" colorway emphasizes the Foamposite’s signature appeal. A matte black shell dominates the upper, keeping the look sleek and versatile. Vibrant volt green accents pop on the outsole, branding, and pull tabs, adding an energetic touch.

Beyond its looks, the Foamposite remains one of Nike’s most durable basketball sneakers. The molded upper provides a snug, supportive fit, while the carbon fiber shank plate enhances stability. Full-length Zoom Air cushioning ensures comfort for all-day wear, whether you are hooping or styling them casually. The outsole’s translucent green glow adds an extra layer of detail, reinforcing the sneaker’s futuristic vibe. The official photos showcase the unique details of this release. The deep black upper contrasts sharply with the vibrant green accents. The Foamposite One "Black Volt" offers a bold statement for sneaker lovers who appreciate a mix of heritage and innovation.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Black Volt”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Black Volt" features a molded black Foamposite shell for a sleek, futuristic look. Volt green accents highlight the outsole, pull tabs, and branding for a bold contrast. A carbon fiber midfoot plate enhances support, while full-length Zoom Air provides lasting comfort. The translucent green outsole adds a glowing effect, making this pair pop in any setting. A perfect mix of style and performance.

Footwear News reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Black Volt” will be released on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.

Image via Nike