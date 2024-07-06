Nike Shox TL “Volt/Fire Red” Officially Unveiled

The classic silhouette is getting a revamp.

The Nike Shox TL is gearing up for a release in the eye-catching "Volt/Fire Red" colorway. This edition features a breathable black mesh upper, providing excellent ventilation and comfort. The sides boast a striking gradient effect, giving the shoe a dynamic and modern look. Volt accents highlight the embroidered Swoosh logos, adding a pop of vibrant contrast. The bold Fire Red Shox columns underfoot enhance the shoe’s performance appeal, offering responsive cushioning and support.

A black rubber outsole completes the design, ensuring durability and traction on various surfaces. The combination of the black upper, volt details, and fire red Shox elements creates a visually stunning sneaker that stands out. The "Volt/Fire Red" colorway brings a fresh and energetic vibe to this classic model. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Shox line are eagerly awaiting this release. This new colorway is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement with their footwear. Keep an eye out for the release date and be ready to add the Nike Shox TL "Volt/Fire Red" to your collection.

"Volt/Fire Red" Nike Shox TL

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole, with a partially hollow midsole featuring vibrant red Nike Shox technology. Further, the uppers are black with a red-to-volt gradient mesh underlay. Also, a black Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in volt. Finally, vibrant branding is on the tongues and a small red detail is on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Shox TL "Volt/Fire Red" will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.

Image via Nike