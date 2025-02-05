Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" Drops This February

New images of the 2025 Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" have surfaced, revealing special galaxy-themed packaging that adds to the excitement. The long-awaited release is officially set for February 21st, available at select NBHD retailers and via SNKRS. However, for those eager to secure a pair early, House of Hoops and Shoe Palace locations in San Francisco will have limited pairs available on February 15th during All-Star Weekend. With the return of the "Galaxy" Foamposite, sneaker fans are buzzing over the newly surfaced images showcasing its cosmic design.

Set to drop during All-Star Weekend 2025, this legendary colorway continues to captivate with its swirling mix of purples, blues, and blacks, creating a unique celestial look on every pair. These latest photos highlight the intricate details, from the glow-in-the-dark outsole to the signature Foamposite shell, fueling even more anticipation. More than a decade after its unforgettable debut, the "Galaxy" Foamposite remains one of the most iconic sneakers in history. Its futuristic aesthetic, combined with its deep cultural significance, solidifies its status as a grail for collectors. As the release approaches, demand is already soaring, setting the stage for one of 2025’s biggest sneaker drops.

"Galaxy" Nike Air Foamposite One

These sneakers make a statement with their glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole, adding an eye-catching detail to the design. The upper showcases a bold galaxy-inspired shell, highlighted by black accents on the laces and heel. A small Nike Swoosh adorns the toebox, while grey Foamposite branding enhances the heel with a sophisticated touch. This release perfectly balances vibrant cosmic elements with a clean, sleek look, ensuring the Galaxy theme remains as captivating as ever.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” will be released on February 21st, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $230 when it is released. This highly anticipated drop will arrive just in time for NBA All-Star Weekend, adding to the excitement. With its glow-in-the-dark sole and cosmic design, this release is sure to be a must-have for sneaker collectors.