More Images Surface Of The Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy”

Sneakerheads are really gearing up for this release next month.

New on-foot photos reveal the stunning return of the Nike Air Foamposite One in the iconic "Galaxy" colorway. Set to drop during All-Star Weekend in February 2025, this long-awaited re-release continues to dazzle with its captivating design. The cosmic blend of purples, blues, and blacks draws inspiration from outer space, with each pair showcasing a one-of-a-kind celestial pattern. These fresh images highlight the sneaker’s unique details, further building anticipation among fans.

Nearly a decade after its original debut, the "Galaxy" Foamposite is ready to reclaim its spot as one of Nike's most legendary releases. The vibrant cosmic hues and glow-in-the-dark accents remain as eye-catching as ever, ensuring its timeless appeal. This sneaker transcends its design, representing a defining moment in sneaker culture that continues to inspire. As collectors gear up for this monumental release, the "Galaxy" Foamposite is poised to once again capture the hearts of enthusiasts everywhere.

"Galaxy" Nike Air Foamposite One

These sneakers feature a glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole, adding to their standout look. The upper showcases a vibrant galaxy-themed shell, paired with sleek black accents on the laces and heel. A subtle Nike Swoosh decorates the toebox, while grey Foamposite branding enhances the heel's design. This release perfectly balances bold cosmic visuals with a polished, clean aesthetic, ensuring the Galaxy theme remains as mesmerizing as ever.