"Metallic Purple" Takes Over The Air Jordan 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson 31 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A fresh take on a classic silhouette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Purple" is bringing a fresh, sleek look to the classic silhouette. This upcoming release blends timeless style with bold color-blocking, making it a must-have for sneakerheads. The shoe features a white leather base, offering a clean and versatile foundation. Shiny black overlays wrap around the upper, giving the sneaker a striking contrast. Meanwhile, the metallic purple Swoosh and heel accents add a touch of flair that elevates the entire design. Comfort remains a priority with this release. The padded collar ensures a snug fit, while the perforated toe box allows for breathability.

The midsole comes in crisp white, balancing the dark tones above, while a black rubber outsole provides solid traction. The signature Jumpman logo lands on the tongue, and the Wings logo is boldly embroidered on the heel. This "Metallic Purple" colorway offers a mix of luxury and sportiness. It’s perfect for casual wear but can easily stand out in a sneaker rotation. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 Low will appreciate the balance of heritage and modern appeal. With its eye-catching details and premium construction, this release is set to turn heads. Stay tuned for more updates as the drop date approaches.

Read More: The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Returns In 2025

"Metallic Purple" Air Jordan 1
Air-Jordan-1-Low-Purple-HJ5910-105
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a white midsole for a balanced aesthetic. Also, the uppers are made from white leather, complemented by black leather overlays. A metallic purple Nike Swoosh adds a bold touch to the sleek colorway. Further, additional details include black Jordan branding on the tongue and a black-stitched Wings logo on the heels. Altogether, this pair delivers a striking yet cohesive design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Purple” will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, this sleek colorway brings a fresh twist to the classic Jordan 1 Low. Overall, with its metallic accents, it’s sure to stand out in any sneaker collection.

Air-Jordan-1-Low-Purple-HJ5910-105-1
Image via Nike
Air-Jordan-1-Low-Purple-HJ5910-105-5
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 10 “Steel” Makes A Long-Awaited Return

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low “Orca” Gets Official Images 670
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers A Fresh Look For The Air Jordan 1 Low In "Aluminum" 196
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low “Iron Grey” Officially Revealed 767
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low “Oxidized Green” Official Photos Revealed 494